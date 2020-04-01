Home

BURKE, John Wesley "Wes": Feb.5/1964 - Mar.19/2020 It is with great sadness the family of Wes announce his sudden passing of a heart attack. Wes came to Penticton with his parents at the age of 2 in 1966. Here, his dad & uncle opened a welding and machine shop - Effective Machine Works. After graduation (1982) he worked for his dad for 24 years as a steel fabricator & welder. In 2006 when the business sold to Hansel Aluminum Products he continued to work for Eric. He is survived by daughter Kaila (Cody) Nevaeh, Tallaina & Cashis; daughter Sharon (Tyson) Jimmy & Dawson; son Travis; and daughter Julie (Randy). The mother of his children Terry and his mother Donna Burke. Sister Colleen (Sylvano); Janice (Russ) and brother Andrew and their children along with many nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles. He was predeceased by his father Ed Burke in 2011. Most of all, he was a devoted father and grandfather. We will miss you dad, our worlds will never be the same. Condolences / memories may be shared with the family at www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 1, 2020
