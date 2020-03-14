|
|
TEICHROEB, John William: November 12, 1928 - March 1, 2020 The journey complete and his work done, the Lord said it's time to come home. Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband passed away Sunday morning March 1st at home surrounded by his family that loved him dearly. He will be profoundly missed by his wife of 63 years Maxine; four children Jay (Koralee), Barry, Lori (Dean), and David (Edna); nine grandchildren Ali (Bryce), Molly (Casey), Sydney, Jacob, Ben, Landon, Chad, Wayne and Amber; and two great grandchildren Micah and Hadley. Dad was predeceased by his grandson Max. Dad was born in Gilroy Saskatchewan November 12, 1928 to a Mennonite family including older brothers Peter and Bill and sisters Laura and Anne. The family eventually settled in Yarrow BC which was a predominately Mennonite village at the time. In Yarrow he learned the value of family, community and hard work. Dad was always very proud of his Mennonite heritage. After obtaining his education degree from UBC, Dad spent the early part of his career teaching in rural schools throughout BC. He was a teacher for more than 30 years with 22 of those years teaching in Kelowna schools before retiring in 1985. Right up till the end he enjoyed meeting former students and celebrating their successes in life. Dad was proud to call Kelowna home. He was very active in the community serving as a director of the Kelowna Regatta, member of the Lions Club, director of the Kelowna and District Minor Hockey Association and active with the Kelowna Seniors Association among many other community connections. He continued to generously volunteer his time to School District 23 throughout his retirement. Dad's greatest gift was his positive attitude. He was always thankful and grateful. Ready to make a new friend and genuinely happy to see an old one. He was giving his characteristic thumbs up even in his last days. The family is forever grateful for the compassion, empathy and skill of the nurses and aides of the Central Okanagan Palliative Care Program and for the loving community of staff and residents at Chartwell Chatsworth. On Sunday morning, no doubt the Lord was smiling at heaven's gates saying Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant as he welcomed our Dad home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 16 at Noon at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1211 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 14, 2020