WHISKIN, John William "Bill": January 13, 1921 - October 2, 2020 Dad passed away peacefully October 2nd, just three months shy of his 100th birthday. Predeceased by the "love of his life" Barbara in 1997, Dad will be deeply missed by his son Rob, daughter Lynne, grandchildren Connor (Kalista), Megan and many close nieces, nephews and family friends. Dad was born in Regina, Saskatchewan before moving to Penticton at the age of 5. Dad enjoyed growing up in Penticton, and he wasn't very happy to be shipped off to boarding school in Vancouver when he entered grade 6. He returned to Pen-Hi for grade 12, and he loved it! After high school, Dad went to Aero Industries Technical Institute in California for aircraft engineering for a year. Upon his return, he worked for Boeing where he met Barbara. They were married in 1944. After a few career moves, Dad started with CP Air in 1949. His career took him to England for two years where he worked on de Havilland's ill-fated Comet, then back to Vancouver, Calgary and finally to North Vancouver where he retired as Manager of Properties and Facilities with CP Air in 1977.Dad and his cousin from England had bought property in Naramata in 1964. Every summer the Whiskin family had a wonderful time at the cabin. Mom and Dad later built their retirement home, and thus began a fulfilling retirement. They had a large group of friends, and Dad enjoyed travelling, tennis, fly fishing, woodworking, boating, bridge, golfing and above all, helping out family and friends. Early on in his retirement, Dad was very involved in the community as a Member of the Naramata Irrigation District, a Representative on the RDOS Library Board, Chairman of the Penticton Airport Committee along with other community endeavors. He was also responsible for acquiring government funding to rebuild the breakwater at the Naramata Marina. Dad enjoyed 43 years of retirement in his own home. He had a positive outlook on life, and appreciated every day! Dad was hard working, extremely generous and he had a great sense of humour, although his "Whiskin wit" got him into trouble on more than one occasion. He was an amazing story teller, especially stories from his early years. He was able to recite poetry to family, friends and health professionals, and even in his last weeks regaled the Nurses at Hospice with the poem, Abou Ben Adhem. You will forever be in our hearts, Dad. The Whiskin family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff at Andy Moog and Friends Hospice House who took excellent care of Dad in his last five weeks. Donations may be made to Andy Moog and Friends Hospice in memory of Bill Whiskin. A Celebration of Life will be held later next summer.



