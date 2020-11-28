AMEY, Joseph "Joe": Joseph "Joe" Amey passed away on November 21st, at the age of 90 years. Joe was predeceased by his first wife of 59 years, Gin (Carlson) Amey, elder daughter, Karen Rempel, and parents Alfred and Laurinda Amey. In 2018, he married Betty (Crux) and they enjoyed 2 years together in beautiful Kelowna, B.C. He is survived by his second wife, Betty; daughter Marilyn (Jacques Belleau) Amey; son-in-law Philip Rempel; and step-children Robert (Sharon) Crux, Beverley (Cameron) Haluschak, Sharon (Carlo Rasi) Crux Rasi, and Susan (Randy) Wilkinson. Joe's great love of children and youthful nature will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Trenton, Max, Stef and Julianne; step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Born in Vancouver, B.C., Joe was a successful proprietor and lover of good food, fine clothing, and travel. Yet nothing could surpass his love of family; the many holidays, meals out, and celebrations shared in their company were his life's highlights. This jovial, well-dressed man with his ever-present smile, generous spirit and quick-witted humour will be greatly missed by family and his many dear friends.Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca
