Beausoleil, Joseph Henri: November 7, 1928 - August 19, 2019. Henri is now able to dance with Shirley again. His heart finally gave out at the age of 90 after a day of visiting with family and friends. Born in Willowbunch, Sask. to Germaine and Joseph Beausoleil., the family made its way to BC where they lived in Princeton and Hedley for many years. Growing up in the same town, Shirley and Henri married in 1950 after their university graduations. Henri went on to teach math and science in Prince George, Clearwater, Nelson, Williams Lake, and Fraser Lake before retiring to be a gentleman rancher on his 160 acres west of Fort Fraser. Keremeos became home in 2001 where they were welcomed into the community. Henri and Shirley maintained a very active life with a wide range of hobbies, including camping, fishing, hunting, dancing, and church life. Henri was particularly proud of his willow furniture, silver smithing, and flint knapping. Henri is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Jean (2015), and his brothers, John and Mike. He is survived by his sister Pamela Meyer (Prince George); children Joseph of Vanderhoof, Katherine (Merle Volway) of White Rock, and John (Allana) of Williams Lake; grandchildren Michael (Jessi), Danny (Shantel), Katrina (Geoff); 6 great grandchildren; Hanna Beausoleil; sisters-in-law Marilyn Beausoleil and Joyce Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The love of his dear companion, Marge Miller, was very special to him in his last year. It took a village to help Henri through the last years of his life for which the family will be forever grateful. Whether it was driving him to dances and appointments, helping him with his wine making, taking him camping, or including him in family dinners, Henri was always humbled by the generosity that surrounded him. Of special mention is the extraordinary friendship shown him by Jack, Joan, Barbara and Robert, a host of neighbours and friends, and the staff and residents of Mountainview Manor who contributed to his wonderful quality of life. The family would like to thank the Keremeos Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Dr. Sarah Broder, doctors and staff of the Penticton Hospital and the Moog Pavilion for the care he received as his health declined. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 608 5th St., Keremeos. Please remember Henri in your prayers. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in his name can be made to a charity of your choice which supports fish and game habitat enhancement.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 24, 2019