FURIAK, Joseph Victor: March 19, 1932 - March 27, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Victor Furiak announces his passing on March 27, 2020, at the age of 88. Joe will be remembered fondly as a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was sadly predeceased by his loving wife, Rose Marie, in 1999, and previously by his two stepsons Glen and Ritchie, his oldest sister Louise, and their parents Louis and Anna. Joe is survived by his daughter Jane (Geoff) Preston and granddaughter Samantha; his sisters, Mary and Julia; and other extended family members. Joe was a very hard-working man. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force at the age of 17, and after 5 years of service, he was honourably discharged. Through the years that followed, Joe worked on the oil rigs, and also became both a logger and a diamond driller. Family was very important to Joe. He always made sure they were taken care of, and he took every opportunity he could to show his love to them. He also gave generously to many community organizations. Joe really loved the outdoors. He most enjoyed camping, hunting, ice fishing, and getting firewood with his family. May Joe's bright light shine on, through everyone whose lives he touched. His family wishes to thank Dr. Johnston, as well as Moog and Friends Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 9, 2020.