CREURER, Josephine Marie Térèse Françoise: September 14, 1927 - October 16, 2019. On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Josephine Creurer (née Carfantan) of Kelowna, BC passed away at the age of 92. Jo, as she liked to be called, or Aunt Phine to her many nieces and nephews, was born September 14, 1927 on a farm near St. Brieux, SK to Alexandre and Jeanne Yvonne (Le Borgne) Carfantan. Jo attended Convent school in her early years, then provided care during her mother's final illness. For a short time, she worked for a family in Saskatoon before returning to her hometown where she married Etienne (Steve) Creurer in 1950. They raised six children, Gerard, Stella, Richard, Rita (Ted), Philip and Ian (Cindy). Jo understood the different personalities of her children; she always said they were each their own person. Jo and Steve raised their family in locations from BC to Quebec, with many years in Saskatoon before retiring to Kelowna. She was also a lovely grandmother, always tucking toys around her house, and playing Lego or enjoying movies with her grandchildren. Jo was predeceased by her husband Steve after 46 years of marriage, by two infant brothers, by brothers Gerard, Joseph and Alfred and by sisters Marie, Cecile and Laurette. She is survived by her sisters Térèse and Yvette, her six children, grandchildren Paul (Brittany) McMillan, Benjamin (Jacqueline) McMillan, Adam Creurer, and Kyla Slusar and by great-grandchildren Oliver, Amelia, Marley, Jonah and Lila. The Funeral Service will be presided over by Bishop Gregory Bittman with Josephine's son, Fr. Philip Creurer, as concelebrant. It will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish, 750 Rutland Road N, Kelowna BC, followed by reception before interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, alzheimer.ca/en/Home. For more about Jo's life and to leave a condolence for the family visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 23, 2019