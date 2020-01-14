Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce JEBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Joanna (Forry) JEBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Joanna (Forry) JEBERG Obituary
JEBERG, Joyce Joanna (Forry): Joyce Joanna Jeberg (nee Forry) sadly passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 78. She is survived by her loving husband Leif Jeberg, her daughters Kerry, Rhonda, Laurie, and Tana, her sons Brad and Christopher, her two brothers Doug and Rod, as well as numerous extended relatives in Alberta, BC and Texas. There will be a service of Remembrance on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -