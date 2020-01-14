|
JEBERG, Joyce Joanna (Forry): Joyce Joanna Jeberg (nee Forry) sadly passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 78. She is survived by her loving husband Leif Jeberg, her daughters Kerry, Rhonda, Laurie, and Tana, her sons Brad and Christopher, her two brothers Doug and Rod, as well as numerous extended relatives in Alberta, BC and Texas. There will be a service of Remembrance on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 14, 2020