Judith Ellen neé Blacklock "Judi" WINKLER
WINKLER, Judith Ellen "Judi" neé Blacklock: It is with sad hearts that we announce the unexpected, sudden passing of Judi on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. Judi was born in Penticton, BC on May 16th, 1946. She married Don on August 31st, 1968. They had two beautiful children: Brent (Marina) and Vikki (Lee-Ann), Judi was so proud and loved to spend time with her two grandchildren Josiah and Keilah. It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we say good-bye to a very special wife, mother, nana and friend. Judi was a special lady to all that knew her. She had many special friends in her life. At Judi's request, there will be no funeral, please remember her in your own way. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
