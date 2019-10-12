|
|
WATMOUGH, Judy: September 8, 1942 - September 23, 2019. It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Judy Watmough of Lake Country, BC. Judy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Judy leaves behind her four children Anne (Mark), Marie, Chet (Tania) and Martin, grandchildren Christina (Lee) Brandt, Adam (Jamie) Lowe, Chelsea Kwantes, Cheyenne, Tabi and Beth Flanders, Rebecca (Aaron) and Selkirk Watmough, and great-grandchildren Alexis, Wyatt and Harlee Brandt and Max and Emma Lowe. Judy also leaves her siblings Johnny (Sharon) Cowan, Joan Fare, Virginia (Wayne) Yarjau, Harry Cowan and Bert (Peggy) Cowan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy is predeceased by her dad and mom, Forrest and Martha (nee Salmond) Cowan, her first husband Elmer Kuerbis and her second husband Chet Watmough. Judy had a wide network of friends in Lake Country and throughout the Okanagan. She took up potting in 1979, shortly after moving to the Okanagan, and it gave her the opportunity to meet so many people. She was an avid gardener, a member of the Lake Country Gardening Club and the driving force behind the plant sales to benefit BrainTrust Canada. She loved to make her pottery, garden, travel and spend time with all of her family and friends. Judy will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at her home, 1747 Saldin Court, Lake Country, BC on Saturday October 19th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the BrainTrust Canada in Judy's memory.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 12, 2019