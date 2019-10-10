|
HORVATH, Julianna Margaret: May 18, 1932 to October 4, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Julianna Margaret Horvath. Julianna will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Margaret (Daniel), Bela, Daniel, Alex (Jennifer), Julia (Dwayne); three grandchildren, Michelle (Joseph), Brian (Leesa), Liam; and great-grandson, Jordan. Julianna came to Canada from Hungary as a refugee in 1957 for a better life. After living in various cities throughout BC, she settled in Penticton in 1966. Times were tough raising five children as a single mother, however, she still managed to find time to cook fantastic meals, sing and dance, and keep an immaculate home. Gardening was her passion, and nothing brought her more joy than to spend the day in the sun puttering amongst her plants. Love for her grandchildren also brought her much joy over the years. A very special thanks to the staff of Haven Hill, Summerland Extended Care, and Dr. Daniel Killian, for their care, compassion, humour, and patience. A private family gathering to celebrate Julianna's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Julianna may be made to the .
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 10, 2019