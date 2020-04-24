Home

June A. WILLETTS


1937 - 2020
June A. WILLETTS Obituary
WILLETTS, June A.: June 24, 1937 Nottinghamshire, England - April 7, 2020 June Willetts passed away on April 7, 2020 while residing at Sun Village Retirement Home. She leaves behind her sons, Shane(Janet) Land, Allison(Craig) Ratliff, Patrick(Bridgett) Land, daughters, Dawn Forsyth Green(Grant), Kaliegh and Carter, great grandsons, Gavin, Gage and Gunner Ratliff, her sister, Maxine(Melvyn)Donald, Andrew, Chris and Lisa. June supported Critter Aid and the SPCA. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. If you are interested in attending please call Shane at 1-403-870-3041 or email Dawn at [email protected]
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 24, 2020
