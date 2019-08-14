|
|
SHUNTER, June E., R.N.: June was born on June 30, 1932 and passed away peacefully at Sun Pointe Village on August 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Lyle Shunter in 2006. June is survived by Susan Butch and family, her nephew Terry Haynes, wife Barb and family and special friends June, Jeannie and Helen Grant. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 14, 2019