ELLIOTT, June: June 27, 1937 - August 9, 2020 On Sunday morning, Aug 9, 2020, June Elliott, loving wife of 60 years to Jack Elliott and mother to Sheryl and Karen, passed away at Kelowna Hospice House at age 83, after a 15-year struggle with cancer. June Noel Greig was born on June 27, 1937, in Camrose, Alberta to Ila and Norman Greig. The family later moved to Columbia Valley and Chilliwack, BC where June grew up. She met Jack in Chilliwack in 1958, and they were married there on June 18, 1960. June and Jack raised their daughters, Sheryl and Karen, in Kelowna and then Port Moody, where they lived for 35 years. They both made many great friends in their neighbourhood of Glenayre where June curled and played bridge regularly with friends. They also joined Pitt Meadows Golf Club, where June was an avid golfer. Later, when they returned to Kelowna in 2005 and spent winters in Sun City, AZ, they continued to enjoy new friendships in both cities. June had a lifelong interest in health and fitness, enjoying yoga, regular running and walking routines and visits to the gym. She was always active! She was also interested and curious about what was going on in the world and loved to travel, taking golfing vacations and cruises with Jack to many different areas of the world. Being in the workforce was important to June and her exacting mind, work ethic and way with people made her a valued employee during her long career in various bookkeeping and accounting positions. She was also instrumental in supporting Jack in many ways during his career as a banker. June leaves her loving husband, Jack, two daughters Sheryl (Dave) and Karen (Tom), seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister and good friend, Heather Greenway (Clayton) along with three other siblings. We would like to thank Kelowna Hospice House and the wonderful nursing staff there, who provided such compassionate, incredible care, Dr. Greg Dueck, who was instrumental in working to provide June with a full life after her diagnosis, and the many close friends who helped and supported June and our family throughout. There will be a memorial celebration for June at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Okanagan Hospice House, hospicehousekelowna.com
, or your favourite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com