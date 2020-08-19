FOSTER, June neé Olney: 1932 - 2020 In her 88th year, passed away peacefully at the Penticton Regional Hospital, Penticton, BC on August 13, 2020. Born in Danville, QC, daughter of Frank & Hazel Olney. Dear wife of the late Robert Foster, survived by her four daughters; Laura Lee (Michael), Bobbi (Jack), Gayle (Gordon) and Kelly (to be determined) along with grandchildren Jesse, Erin, Mandy, Nikki, Shane, Wyatt, Lukas, Wayce and Clinton and her 9 beautiful great grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Mildred (Mim) and brother-in- law Rusty. She will be dearly missed by her nephews Robert (Mary) and Brian (Marcia) Carr. Special thanks to all the nurses at the hospital who cared for mom especially Tina and Harbir. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favourite charity."Home James" Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com