MARTENS, Kaethe: Kaethe Martens passed away peacefully September 17, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband Helmut Martens; daughter Irene Lintott (James); and grandchildren Brandon and Katie. Kaethe's kindness and generous and nurturing spirit touched the lives of those around her. She was an incredible gardener, a compassionate and thoughtful wife, mother, and oma who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family service followed by interment at Canyonview Cemetery in Summerland, BC.Psalm 103 Donations in Kaethe's memory may be made to Alzheimer Society of BC - South Okanagan & Similkameen, 104-35 Backstreet Blvd., Penticton, BC V2A 1H7. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com
250-494-7752.