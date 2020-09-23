1/1
Kaethe MARTENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaethe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTENS, Kaethe: Kaethe Martens passed away peacefully September 17, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband Helmut Martens; daughter Irene Lintott (James); and grandchildren Brandon and Katie. Kaethe's kindness and generous and nurturing spirit touched the lives of those around her. She was an incredible gardener, a compassionate and thoughtful wife, mother, and oma who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family service followed by interment at Canyonview Cemetery in Summerland, BC.Psalm 103 Donations in Kaethe's memory may be made to Alzheimer Society of BC - South Okanagan & Similkameen, 104-35 Backstreet Blvd., Penticton, BC V2A 1H7. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Providence Funeral Homes
1258 Main Street
Penticton, BC V2A 5G1
250-493-1774
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Providence Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved