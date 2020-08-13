BARTKO, Katherine (Pawlyshyn): November 2, 1918 August 7, 2020 Katherine Bartko passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Care Home, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at the age of 101 years. She was born November 2, 1918 to Mr. John and Mrs. Polly (nee Kuziw) Pawlyshyn in Marlin, Saskatchewan, where she went to school and helped on the farm. Later when the depression came she left home and went out working. When war broke out she was working in North Battleford. In 1941 Katherine came to Saskatoon and worked while taking night classes at Tech learning to be a seamstress. After completing her sewing course she was employed as a seamstress in stores. After the war was over, Katherine met Richard in Saskatoon and a couple of years later they married in 1948. They made their home in Saskatoon and were blessed with three children, two boys and one girl, James, Terry and Karen. At the young age of 14 years, Katherine joined the Ladies Association, but at the places that she worked there were no Ukrainian churches, so she lost a few years until her move to Saskatoon in 1941. She then rejoined the Ladies Association and took an active part in church and was secretary of the Ladies Association and president of Pleasant Hill Circle of 30 members. She also was on the Ukrainian School Board. In retirement years Katherine and Richard moved to Kelowna, BC and there again Katherine took an active part in church activities; served as president of the Ladies Association for four years and was a board member of the telephone committee. Katherine did some Ukrainian embroidery for the church and for the ladies tea tables in the hall. As well she did a lot of canning pickles for catering at the church hall and helped in the kitchen when possible. Katherine loved gardening, embroidering, knitting, and canning. Due to health reasons she had to slow down, but on occasional times still came to help with bake sales. After her husband's passing, Katherine returned to Saskatoon in 2016 to be closer to her children and resided at St. Joseph's Home until her passing. A special blessing to the Sisters and staff of St. Joseph's Home from the entire family, for the encouragement and care for our mother. Katherine is survived by her children, James Bartko, Terry (Carolyn) Bartko, and Karen Stensrud; grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Jennifer, Theresa, Nicole, Leah, Dawson, and Tyler; 14 great-grandchildren; great-great grandson, Treasure; sister, Olga (Sylvester) Boklaschuk; 12 nieces and nephews; and 11 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2003; parents V. Polly in 1971 and John Pawlyshyn in 1978; brothers, Nick in 1991, Alex in 1993, Matt in 2002, and Harry in 2019. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by V. Rev. Fr. Taras Makowsky at Park Funeral Home, 311 Third Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK. A Graveside Service will take place in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2850 Valley Road, Kelowna, BC (beside her husband Richard) on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a luncheon at 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road. Please arrive no earlier than 2:30 p.m. To share condolences and memories, visit www.parkfuneral.ca
"Obituaries-Guestbook". Arrangements entrusted to Derryl Hildedbrandt, Park Funeral Home, 306.244.2103