Katherine "Kay" (Hiebert) BROWN

Katherine "Kay" (Hiebert) BROWN Obituary
BROWN (Hiebert), Katherine "Kay": Kay passed away peacefully at the Kelowna General Hospital on October 29, 2019 at the age of 99 years. She is survived by her loving family: 4 children Sharon (Jack) Gourlie, Rod (Lena) Hiebert, Dan (Keiko) and Tom Hiebert; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. A private family gathering is planned for in the spring of next year. For more about Kay's life or to offer a condolence please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 2, 2019
