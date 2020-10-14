1/1
Katherine Muriel STEWART-FRENCH
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEWART-FRENCH, Katherine Muriel: 1954-2020 Kathy Stewart-French passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Mike; children, Chris (Renee), Lindsey (Brendan); grandchildren, Bodhi and Lochlan; sisters, Pat (Steve) and Linda (Simon); brother-in-law, Rick (Jan); nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Helen and Charlie. Kathy loved life in the Okanagan and enjoyed many hours in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, walking her dog and relaxing at Sun-Oka Beach. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of other tributes donations would be welcome to Moog and Friends Hospice House at https://www.pentictonhospice.com/donate/ or to BC Cancer Foundation at http://www.bccancer.bc.ca/donate. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved