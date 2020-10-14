STEWART-FRENCH, Katherine Muriel: 1954-2020 Kathy Stewart-French passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Mike; children, Chris (Renee), Lindsey (Brendan); grandchildren, Bodhi and Lochlan; sisters, Pat (Steve) and Linda (Simon); brother-in-law, Rick (Jan); nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Helen and Charlie. Kathy loved life in the Okanagan and enjoyed many hours in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, walking her dog and relaxing at Sun-Oka Beach. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of other tributes donations would be welcome to Moog and Friends Hospice House at https://www.pentictonhospice.com/donate/
or to BC Cancer Foundation at http://www.bccancer.bc.ca/donate
. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
.