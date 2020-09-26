LABOSSIERE, Kathleen Isabelle: Kathleen Isabelle LaBossiere died peacefully with her daughter looking over her in Redding, Calif. on Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born to Wilfred and McGee Ibbotson in Fort Pitt, Sask., on Aug. 11, 1930, the fourth of seven children in the family. Her family lived on a farm and ran a small general store in nearby Frenchman Butte, Sask., a tiny town along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in northern Saskatchewan. Her father died in 1947 of cancer after returning home after nearly six years away fighting in World War II with the RAF. The family moved to Spruce Lake, Sask., where she met her future husband Armand Theodore LaBossiere. They were married in Ottawa on March 11, 1950 and had three children in Ottawa, daughter Laura, born in 1950 and sons Clinton (1952) and Alleyne (1956). Ted and Kaye immigrated to the United States in 1959, driving clear across America to the West Coast with their three kids. They moved first to Santa Clara, Calif., where Ted, a surveyor and geologist by training, took a job at Rand McNally. In 1960, they bought a restaurant in Fresno, Calif., called the Shrimp House, where Kaye worked as a waitress and host. They ran the Shrimp House until the end of 1963 as Ted also returned to college to get a degree in accounting. In 1963, they had another son, Pierre. They became American citizens in December 1964. Ted bought his own accounting firm in the early 1970s and they lived together in Fresno and part-time in Bass Lake, Calif., until 1980 when Ted passed away from cancer. In 1986, Kaye returned to Canada, moving to Kelowna, B.C., to take care of her mother and her countless ducks, geese and swans across the street from her beloved aunt Leona Cavanagh, who preceded her in death several months ago. She remained in Kelowna for 25 years until 2011 when she moved back to the United States to live in Redding, Calif. Kaye loved her children and loved cooking and baking for them. She worked many years when she was younger as a waitress and took much pride in being a homemaker. She also had an athletic life. As a teenager, she played semi-professional softball, making as much as $15 a game. She was also an outstanding bowler, winning multiple league and tournament trophies and bowling many 700 and 800 series in her time. She led open leagues of men and women in average game, high game and high series well into her 60s. Viewing and cremation will be held at Lawncrest in Redding. She will be interred sometime next year at Clovis Cemetery next to her longtime husband. She is survived by her four children, Clinton and his partner Jan Mayne of Portage, Wis., Alleyne and his wife Karen of Santa Margarita, Calif., Laura and her husband Bob Christensen of Redding, and Pierre of Port Angeles, Wash. She is also survived by grandson Thomas Becker and granddaughters Marcelle and L'Tanya LaBossiere, aunt Mona Kallis of Edmonton, Alberta, four great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews throughout western Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted, grandson Bryan Mc'Ghee McMahan, brothers Jim, Alleyne, Owen, Garvin and John and sister Connie Jean.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store