JASPER, Kathleen Joy(Aho): August 31, 1949 - September 13, 2020 Kathleen passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. She was born in Longview, Washington, on August 31, 1949. She grew up in Kalama, Washington, and attended the University of Oregon for nursing. Tom and Kathleen were married on April 16, 1971 in Portland, Oregon. They then relocated to Penticton in 1972, where they have lived ever since. She will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, and her three children, Michael, Marcus, David (Roxanne) and her nephew Gregg. Kathleen loved music and the arts, particularly opera and ballet. She spent many wonderful years working with the Okanagan Symphony and the Kiwanis Music Festival. She also enjoyed volunteering with other local organizations. She loved cooking, and especially baking. She will also be missed by her close friends, and the lovely ladies that joined to play a good game of Mahjong at the Penticton Senior Center. A private family service is being held at St. Ann's Parish, Penticton, with Reverend Peter Tomkins. A Celebration of Life will happen at a later time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.providencefuneralhomes.com