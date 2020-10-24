WOLLESWINKEL, Kathleen: Kathleen Wolleswinkel passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 97 years. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Karen Christensen of Summerland, BC. She was predeceased by her husband Willem and her sons Rudy and Robert. Kay's nursing career at KGH was fulfilling and gave her lifelong friendships. Her family meant the world to her. Her travels took her far and wide with her favourite winter home in Puerto Vallarta. Many thanks to the staff and volunteers at Dr. Andrew Pavilion in Summerland. Memorial donations may be made to Kelowna General Hospital.Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com
250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 24, 2020.