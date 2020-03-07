Home

Kathryn Joan HENDERSON

Kathryn Joan HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON, Kathryn Joan: December 5, 1955 - Calgary, AB - February 27, 2020 - Salmon Arm, BC Kathy passed away at age 64 after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her father Fred Henderson (2003) and her mother, Joanne Henderson (2019). Kathy was the sixth of nine children. She is survived by her eight siblings: Bill (Shawn), Jim, Diana (Carlo), Debbie, Ron, David (Jin-Me), Harry (Denise) and Anne. She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces and cousins. Kathy loved the outdoors. She worked as a gardener and landscaper in Kelowna then retired to Sicamous where she enjoyed kayaking, hiking and camping. She will be missed by family and many friends. In lieu of a service, Kathy requested that her family and close friends spread her ashes at Mara Lake this summer. Online condolences may be sent to Kathy's family through her obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 7, 2020
