ZUCHOTZKI (née Klan), Kelly Joy: April 1, 1962 - May 25, 2020 After spending the first 8 years of her life in Emerson, Manitoba, Kelly moved with her family to Westbank, BC. While attending school she was a big help at her parent's Tastee Freeze. Kelly worked as an Independent hairdresser in Westbank for many years. She truly loved the time she spent with her devoted clientele and amassed a great wealth of knowledge over the years from those shared conversations. Kelly was so grateful for all of life's pointers and tips that generously came her way. Just ask her a question - she'd get a knowing twinkle in her eye and reply "one of my clients just happened to be telling me about that very thing!" Thank you all for being such a valued part of Kelly's life over the years. Kelly was married to Rick Zuchotzki for 24 years and following their divorce was blessed to have John come into her life. Kelly loved being a part of John's life and over their 10 years they shared beautiful memories and created some interesting projects together - most notably and recently the amazing ever-changing front gardens. A wonderful enduring gift and pleasure to behold. Kelly was predeceased by her father George Klan in 1997 and her niece Rita in 2015. Kelly leaves to mourn her loss, her fiancé John Gale,and John's children Steven and Emily, her mother Vera Klan, sister's Gloria Davidson, Carolyne Lewis (Bob) of Calgary, Debbie Whyte (Garry) Winnipeg, Lori Zuchotzki (Jerome) Kelowna, one niece Colby Lowten and six nephews and their families. We will all truly miss that bright, gentle shining light that was Kelly, along with her sweet, timid smile. A huge thank you to Kelowna RCMP along well all the caring people who did their best to assist in looking for Kelly, or helped by sharing the word, in addition to sending their love and prayers to support her family. In memory of Kelly and in lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Canadian Mental Health Kelowna. A celebration of Kelly's life will take place and can only allow for immediate family members - so very sorry. What happened to my joy? It's been replaced by fear. I quiver in my quiet silence, Because I'm told I must stay clear. Now my life has lost its purpose. I'm feeling isolated - lost - alone. My future seems so uncertain, And my path has become unknown. Now my burdens seem too heavy, And I don't feel I can share. My mind just whirls in madness, It's too much for my soul to bear! My world's become this strange place, Where there seems no joy in sight. It seems my only answer - Is to move to heaven's light. In memory of our beautiful Kelly (Joy)



