HARVIE, Ken: Passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 65. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 45 years, Gwen Harvie; daughters Shannon Harvie (James McNeice) and Margaret (Chris) Werry; grandchildren Conner, Taylor, Jaxson, Finnley and Brielle Werry, and Brogan and Kenna McNeice; sister Eileen Galarneau; brothers Alex Harvie and David Harvie. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.cancer.ca and the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA), hospicecoha.org. For more about Ken's life and to send condolences visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 3, 2019