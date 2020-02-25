|
|
OISHI, Kenji: It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Kenji on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. It is of such great comfort to know that he has joined his great love, Mieko, who he has so deeply missed. A service to celebrate Kenji's life will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. For more about his life or to offer a condolence please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 25, 2020