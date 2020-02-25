Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenji OISHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenji OISHI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenji OISHI Obituary
OISHI, Kenji: It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Kenji on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. It is of such great comfort to know that he has joined his great love, Mieko, who he has so deeply missed. A service to celebrate Kenji's life will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. For more about his life or to offer a condolence please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenji's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -