JAGGARD, Kenneth 1927 - 2020 It is with sadness that the family of Ken Jaggard announces his passing. Ken passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at the age of 92 years at the Penticton Regional Hospital after a fall at home. Ken was born in Calgary on November 16, 1927. He joined the Calgary Police Service in 1951 and retired from the service in 1980 at the rank of Staff Inspector. Shortly after, Ken and wife, Alice, retired to live out their dream in Penticton. He served for 14 years as Summerland Golf Club President. He also served on the BC Golf Association Accreditation Board, the Penticton Hospital Board, and then in senior roles with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golf, photography, and just being busy. He was always quick to help others, especially if it involved building something like a garage or a house addition. He was also active in the Okanagan Falls Community Church where he was involved in their executive for numerous years. Ken is survived by his son Robert (Denise) of Blind Bay, BC; son Randy (Anne) of Calgary, AB; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife, Alice; son, Richard and daughter, Donna. A Memorial Service will be held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. It is the family's wish that anyone who believes in good health care direct donations to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation at https://sosmedicalfoundation.com/. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 22, 2020