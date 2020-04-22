|
BERG, Kenneth Christopher: Sept. 6, 1928 - April 15, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of our father on April 15, 2020. Survived by two siblings, Beryl and John, four children, Valerie, Kathy, Doug, and Janice, as well as numerous grandchildren and a few great grandchildren. Predeseased by his wife of sixty years, Margit. Ken was born in Hughendon, Alberta, and served 25 years in the military that included postings to Korea, Egypt, and Cypress. Mom and Dad lived all over western Canada, before retiring to Kelowna for good in 1986. Ken had a love of music (including kareoke), and told a lot of bad jokes. He could fix anything. Learned to use a computer at 85 years old. He will be sorely missed.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 22, 2020