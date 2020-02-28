Home

More Obituaries for Kenneth HOLTBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Scott" HOLTBY

Kenneth "Scott" HOLTBY Obituary
HOLTBY, Kenneth "Scott": January 12, 1964 - January 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that Scott's family announces his sudden passing in Nanaimo. Scott was a son to Alan (Judy) Holtby, Mary (Robert) Pettinger, a brother to Laura (Boyd) Godfrey and Andrea (Robert) Purvis. A wonderful father to Mitchell (Clarissa), Carter, Eli and grandchildren, Ryder, Dylan and Sierra. Scott leaves many family members and friends mourning his passing. To leave condolences, more information and photos please visit: www.evergreencremationcentre.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 28, 2020
