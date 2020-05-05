PHIPPS, Kenneth Ronald: Passed away suddenly in his home in Lake Country, BC, on April 19, 2020. Ken's spirit is carried on by Joan, his wife of 63 rich and wonderful years, his daughters Shelley (Peter), Karen (Ron), and Sandi (Russ), his seven grandchildren, and his many friends and relations. Ken was born to Herb and Nina Phipps in Penticton, BC in 1934. He was predeceased by his brother, Herb, in 2018. Over 86 years Ken raised his family, built a career, enjoyed a rich retirement, and mastered a myriad of hobbies. Ken was born, raised, and loved his life in the Okanagan. He worked in the first aid and occupational health & safety field his entire career. Ken was curious and capable, an extrovert who met and made friends with ease. He was quick with his wit and kind words, his smiles and hugs, and his help with anything anyone needed. His creative spirit found expression in woodworking, model railroading, photography, sketching, painting, and intarsia. He was a prolific photographer whose images captured the lives and times of his friends, his family, and his church communities. Ken's life will be celebrated by friends and family when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca. Arrangements entrusted to ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES® Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 5, 2020.