SCHEELAR, Kenneth "Ken": November 5, 1943- March 28, 2020 Kenneth (Ken) Scheelar, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Ken was born in Calgary, AB on November 5, 1943 and moved to Terrace, BC as a young boy. He developed a love of the outdoors, fishing and, most notably, working on cars. At a young age he drove and repaired cars for logging companies, using his experience to become a national award-winning driver. Ken attended Notre Dame College in Nelson, BC and the University of Calgary, graduating with a degree in Commerce. He went on to work for Revenue Canada for over twenty-five years. Throughout university Ken worked in radio and was active in performing arts, where he met the love of his life, Margo Husby. He will be most remembered for his generous spirit and willingness to help anyone who needed it. He was a man of his word and when he said he would do something, it was done-and done well. Ken is survived by his son Greg, daughter-in-law Eileen and grandchildren, Annika, Arlen, Emma and Xavier of Winnipeg, MB; daughter Andrea and grandchildren, Naylan and Paytan of Chestermere. He is also survived by his brother Colin and sister-in-law, Jan of St. Albert, AB; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ken was predeceased by Margo, his parents Orville and Genevieve, and his beloved in-laws Archie and Phyllis Husby. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Ken's full obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Dr. Margo Husby Mature Student Bursary Fund at the University of Calgary. In living memory of Kenneth Scheelar, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 BANNISTER ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403- 256-9575.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 4, 2020