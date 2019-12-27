|
|
SWAN, Kenneth William: January 4,1951 -December 16, 2019 Ken will be forever missed by his loving family and good friends. Survived by his spouse Susan, daughter Jennifer, granddaughters Jocelyn and Megan, stepson Matt (Jo), stepdaughter Samantha ( Wil) and granddaughter Rosy, brother Ron (Chris), sisters Susan ( Mac), Karen, Janice (Axel) and Joan(Ken). Ken was proud of coming from a large extended family and kept in touch with his many nieces and nephews. As per his request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the BC .
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 27, 2019