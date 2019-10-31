|
Anderson, Kevin James: February 28, 1953 - October 10, 2019. In his 66 years Kevin lived a meaningful life full of adventures, experiences and accomplishments. He moved from Edmonton to Kelowna in 2011 and immediately became engaged and well known in the local community. He was known for the many acts of kindness that were part of his daily life, and for his deeply generous support of friends. He spent his latter years tenderly caring for his aging mother and father. He was passionate about many things including sports, working out, running marathons, coaching and teaching. In his youth he was a nationally ranked swimmer and later spent many years coaching the sport as well as coaching his son's sports teams. Kevin was determined, intelligent, optimistic, resilient, and compassionate; which led to great success in his life. He was a lawyer for over 30 years, the majority at McLennan-Ross where, at the time, he became the youngest partner ever. A testament to his character and method of practice is that so many of his clients became his friends. He passed away unexpectedly in Kelowna on October 10th, 2019. Predeceased by his mother Maureen; he is survived by his children Bridget and Samuel, siblings Barry, Laurie and Leigh and his father Jim. We will miss his dry sense of humour, piercing blue eyes, and big smile. His positive energy inspired those around him including his biggest fans, his children. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 31, 2019