Kevin STORR

Kevin STORR Obituary
STORR, Kevin: Sep. 13, 1957 - Mar. 12, 2020 It is with much sadness that the family of Kevin Storr announces his peaceful passing on the 12th of March 2020. He will always be lovingly remembered by his partner Linda Gilbert-Roberge, his sister Anne Tofina, his four brothers, John, Michael, Peter, and David, his step-childrenTara and Jess and his special friends, Gary Lee and Deb Serhan. No service was requested. Donations to BC Cancer would be welcomed.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 14, 2020
