Henderson, Kim Roxane: April 15th, 1971 - July 18th, 2019. It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Kim Henderson. She passed away peacefully at the age of forty-eight, surrounded by loved ones at the Penticton Regional Hospital. Born in Prince George, B.C., she moved to the Okanagan at the age of eight. In 1989, she graduated from Spring Valley Secondary, where she met a lot of her life-long friends. Throughout the years, she was respected and loved by all who met her and worked with her. She was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved hiking, camping, gardening, and playing baseball. On top of her love for nature she also had a special place in her heart for her puppies, who accompanied her during hikes and camping trips. She was always up for new adventures and loved to be on the open road on her motorbike. Unfortunately, Kim was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July of 2018. Throughout her treatment, Kim was brave and she fought hard, staying positive throughout her battle. We would like to thank all the medical staff of the Kelowna Cancer Clinic and Penticton Regional Hospital. You were all truly amazing in the compassionate care you gave Kim through her difficult journey. She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Lillian Henderson and extended family. She is predeceased by her brother, William, and sister, Melissa. As well as her grandparents, Aunt Grace-Ann, and her uncles Larry, Phil, and Jack. Kim touched many hearts throughout her life. She will forever be loved and missed by the love of her life, Justin, and friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at the Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Avenue, in Penticton on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Condolences can be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 9, 2019