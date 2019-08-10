|
CHAMPIGNY, LARRY: passed away of cancer on July 3rd, 2019 in Kelowna, B.C. In his last hours Larry was surrounded by love with his family present, including his three children Jay, Corrine, and Lanie Champigny. Jay's wife, Carolynne, and their daughters, Katey and Kimberly, were also present, as well as Larry's ex-wife, Claire. Lanie's husband, Duncan Chambers, and their children, Paisley and Mason, spent the last few days with their Papa holding his hands and saying goodbye. Born Laurent Joseph Champigny, October 4th, 1933 in Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan, Larry grew up and spent most of his youth in Coquitlam, B.C. and graduated from Coquitlam High School in 1951. A successful self-made entrepreneur, Larry's humble beginnings were at CIBC, Standard Oil, Velto Industries, and Weiser Lock. His desire to make a better life for his family was the driving force behind Larry taking night courses in accounting, marketing and law. In 1971, Larry moved his family to Kelowna where he became Founding Partner and CEO of Decor Doors. A trailblazer in this field, Decor Doors was the first company in Canada to manufacture metal doors which are now common in most homes around the country. Larry was divorced in 1973. Larry moved on to own and operate two waterparks in Washington state, where he met and married Karen Berg in 1984. Having worked hard, Larry retired in 1995 and built a perfect retirement playing golf - close to one hundred rounds a year in both Kelowna and Palm Springs. His 2nd wife Karen died at the young age of 43. Larry lived alone until his passing. Larry would joke to his family and friends that the only luck he had was bad luck, yet his legacy of being a successful entrepreneur and family man shows a different story. He had a dry sense of humour and was the consummate old-time gentleman. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren tremendously and fed them crepes until their bellies burst. He golfed, played gin, kept his mind sharp with daily sudoku, and enjoyed fine scotch and wine at the Kelowna Club where he was a member for over 40 years. A life fully lived with the legacy of a beautiful family and many friends. The Champignys would like to express their deepest gratitude toward the Interior Health Authority Cancer Centre, the Palliative Care Team, and the Hospice House for their deep caring and support. Thank you to the Kelowna Golf and Country Club for acknowledging our father's longtime membership by lowering the flag to half-mast the day he passed away. Larry Champigny lived life with a strong sense of who he was and went after what he wanted. He may not have given himself the credit he deserved, but we all saw it. Cheers to you, Dad! A life well lived! Jay Champigny is hosting an open house Celebration of Life at the Kelowna Club (237 Lawrence Avenue), Friday, August 16th, 3pm to 6pm.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 10, 2019