|
|
Halbauer, Larry Darrel B.A., LL.B: It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness, that we announce the passing of Larry Darrel Halbauer, after a brief and unexpected illness. Larry left us too soon, surrounded by love and with his wife Rose close beside him, on Thursday, November 21st at Moog and Friends Hospice in Penticton. Larry is survived by his wife Rose, daughter Tina Solary (Jasen) and granddaughter Kayla Marie, sister Lovanne (Mike), sisters-in-law Liz and Shirley (Jeff), brother-in-law Martin and cousins Michael (Therese), Linda (Bob), Cathy (Daryl) and parents in law, Sean and Betty McNally. He will be greatly missed by nieces, Kimberly and Jillian, great-nephew and niece Avery and Mikaela, and many more members of his extended family. Larry was predeceased by his parents Lillian and Clarence Halbauer and nephew Ian. Larry was a kind and very generous man. He enjoyed an active life style, he was an avid skier and snow mobile rider, who loved all things winter. He also loved to golf with his many close buddies and was passionate about travelling the world. Larry's love for dogs was lifelong and he will be especially missed by his two canine companions, Rory and Maggie. Larry lived almost his entire life in Penticton and after completing his education, and being called to the bar in 1975, he returned here to practice law until his recent retirement. He will be greatly missed by his many colleagues and clients. In respecting Larry's wishes there will be no formal service. Larry's legacy and the impact he made on so many lives is considerable. To honour that legacy, a celebration of Larry's life will be held in May 2020, when all members of his extended family and dear friends can gather to toast his memory. Rose would like to thank the nurses and staff of Moog and Friends Hospice and Penticton Regional Hospital, the Kelowna Cancer Clinic and Dr. Jamie Johnstone for their unstinting care, compassion and support. One of Larry's core beliefs was to support the community and give back. In lieu of flowers or to honour Larry, we encourage you to donate to the BC Cancer Agency, the BCSPCA or a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 27, 2019