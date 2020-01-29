|
MONTGOMERY, Larry Dwight: Aug. 23, 1948 - Jan. 14, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce that on January 14th 2020, at the age of 71, the loving heart of Larry Dwight Montgomery came to rest. Larry was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and grew up in Vancouver B.C. He spent many years in Ladner where he raised his daughter Lenee and eventually settled in Kelowna upon retirement. Larry is predeceased by parents Theresa and Clifford Montgomery, and sisters Sharon and Valerie. Larry is survived and deeply missed by wife Barbara, daughter Lenee (Darren), granddaughter Brooklyn, his partner Sandy (and family), and siblings Dauwayne (Dianne), Phyllis (Bob), Diana, Twylia (Al), Eric (Debbie) and Cliff as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Larry enjoyed listening to Elvis, vacationing in Hawaii and playing golf with his brothers. Larry's greatest joy was time spent with his family, and he was especially proud to be "Papa" to his adoring granddaughter. Larry will always be remembered by the people closest to him for his beautiful singing voice. He was known for his sense of humour, charisma, extraordinary warmth and an amazingly giving heart that will never be forgotten. To have known him, was to love him. Time and place of Memorial Service is to be announced at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 29, 2020