Hale, Larry, J.: Oct. 09, 1941 - Sep. 27, 2019 HALE, LARRY JAMES Born in Summerland on October 9th, 1941 passed away suddenly on September 27th, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Malinda and James Hale. Survived by his sister Violet (Bill) Ward; daughter Alison Hale and son in law Paul Childs; and grandchildren Taryn, Justine and Jake Childs. Nephews Michael Ganzeveld (Melissa) and Chris Ward (Sarah) and also survived by Branden Smythe whom he loved like a grandson. An outstanding athlete, Larry played many sports growing up in Penticton. Playing and coaching sports was his life. Having to choose between the sports he excelled at, he found his passion in hockey. He became known as the "solid, stand up defenceman who was reliable in tough situations." Larry was a true Canadian, riding his bicycle in the middle of winter to pick up a friend, doubling to the arena with all their hockey gear to make early morning hockey practice. His enthusiasm for hockey was unmistakable and his success grew through hard work and perseverance. Larry played in seven hockey leagues over the course of his hockey career. In 1960, he was drafted by the Edmonton Oil Kings. From 1962-1963 he played for the Minneapolis Millers, and the Seattle Totems from 1963-68 in the WHL. His time here earned him the nickname "Stoney", apparently body checking him was like running into a stone wall. Larry was picked up by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1968 and played in the NHL for 4 years. He continued his hockey career playing in the WHA with the Houston Aeros and retired playing for the Spokane Flyers in 1979. In the off season, Larry gave back to the game as one of the founders of the Okanagan Hockey School. After his career ended, he remained an enduring advocate for youth. He dedicated himself to helping young people try to achieve their hockey dreams whether it was a ride to the rink, garage sale gear, or helping to obtain a scholarship, he knew that hockey was a great teacher. Larry retired in Penticton in 1979. Life after hockey was more complicated but he found many small and unconventional projects to keep him busy. Fishing and hunting in remote areas of the Okanagan Valley took up many hours much to the despair of people trying to locate him or having to rescue him with spare car parts and gas. Larry was a local legend, always in the know about where the fish were biting, the grouse plentiful and the plants edible. When not bushwhacking, he could be found at the local thrift store or garage sale, drinking coffee and talking politics or caring for his ageing but spunky mother, Granny. His passion for hockey was never replaced but was matched by his passion for helping people in need. Although he was proud of his Scottish roots, he never adopted their frugality and gave generously of his time, home and finances to those who had less. Always there to spot someone a few bills, a meal, or a place to stay, his philosophy was kindness and generosity. Larry "Grampa Piggy" was adored by his grandchildren, and his often inappropriate jokes and ever evolving nicknames will be missed. Donations Soup Kitchen Anglican Church 150 Orchard Ave. Penticton BC. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 12, 2019