WEISGARBER, Larry James: January 25, 1937 - October 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry James Weisgarber. Larry was born on January 25, 1937 in Regina, Saskatchewan to Adam and Mary Weisgarber. Larry was the youngest of eight children: Helen, John, Tony, Tillie, Evelyn, Loretta and Ray. In 1957, Larry was transferred to Kelowna with the Royal Bank where he met the love of his life, Rhoda Risso. They were married in December 1958 and transferred with the bank to Victoria. In 1959, they moved to Vancouver and Larry started his new career with Canadian Pacific Airlines where he advanced through many promotions and eventually to Director of Insurance. They settled into a new house in Richmond in 1959 where they raised their children, Laurie, Sandra and Richard. With an airlines job transfer, Larry and Rhoda moved to Calgary in 1987, and lived there for 7 years until Larry retired in 1994. They bought a piece of land in Peachland where they built their house (Casa Pietra) and lived there until earlier this year. Larry had many hobbies including golf, woodworking, gardening and winemaking. He loved music. He enjoyed spending time with family, including his grandchildren: Adam, Stephanie (Brian Hunt), Melanie and Natalie Hanniman, and Sasha and Sophia Weisgarber. As well as Great-Grandchildren: Theodore, Poppy and Elliot Hanniman-Hunt. Thank you to Dr. Dittaro, Dr. Andreas Kluftinger, Dr. Wahdwa and Dr. Hoekstra. We would also like to acknowledge and thank the kind and caring staff, and amazing group of volunteers at Kelowna Hospice House for their excellent care and friendship. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services, (250)-860-6440. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting everdenrust.com
