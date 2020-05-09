PAPP, Laszlo Jozsef: Laszlo peacefully passed away at Central Okanagan Hospice House in Kelowna on April 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving family: Sandra (wife), Jozsef (son), Aranka (sister), Wendy (niece), Gabi (cousin), and many more extended family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Central Okanagan Hospice for your efforts and compassionate care. A big thank you to all from the Vancouver Film and Television community for your support, and the many wonderful stories shared with the family as he was the lighting director at BCTV (GlobalTV) for 21 years. No services or celebration of life by request. Arrangements are in the care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 9, 2020.