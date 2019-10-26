Home

Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Laura GOLINOWSKY

Laura GOLINOWSKY Obituary
GOLINOWSKY, Laura: Laura passed away at the Vancouver General Hospital after a brief illness on October 17, 2019 at the age of 89. She leaves behind her loving family: her grandson Dillon Duperron and his father James Duperron; her brother Arthur Bauman and sister Vera Miskiw; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her former husband Frank (2004); her 2 children Randy (1994) and Kaaaly (2012); and her brother Walter Bauman. It was Laura's wish to be laid to rest with her family at the Riverside Cemetery in Vegreville, AB, a Celebration of Life will be held in Kelowna, BC at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 26, 2019
Download Now