|
|
Laurel Ann Burnham, 66, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 23rd after a recurrence of a pre-existing illness. She is remembered by her family and the many people whose lives she's touched. Passionately committed to her community, she devoted her life to public service. Her contributions were many and frequent and she always sought to achieve the highest good. She had an unshakeable belief in people's ability to make the world a better place and she leaves behind a legacy of community engagement and connection. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Moog and Friends Hospice House. Memorial donations can be made in Laurel's name to Moog and Friends. A celebration of life will be held on October 19thin Laurel and Daryl's beloved garden.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 27, 2019