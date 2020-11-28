JAKUBEIT, LeAnne Marie: LeAnne Marie Jakubeit of Penticton, beloved wife, best friend and partner of Andrew Jakubeit, passed away on November 21st at the age of 59.Her cancer had returned and this time attached to her lungs. We knew there wasn't a cure for what she had; however we didn't expect her health to decline so rapidly over a 3 week period. It was hard as a family to watch her struggle as we're sure it was hard for her to see the fear, concern and despair in our eyes. She was courageous, fearless and had such optimistic determination during her battle. We are so very thankful, as a family, to have been given the opportunity for the three of us to be with her during her last days. She got to see her children take their first breath; they got to see her take her last. Family was important to Leanne and we lost not only a wife and mother but our best friend. For many the news of her passing was a shock, and while we knew her days were numbered we did not realize it was going to be last Saturday. While she was at peace with the situation and ready to move on… we certainly were not. Watching a loved one take their final breath is probably one of the most difficult things to witness. As you tremble with the emotions of moment trying to be strong, say goodbye and rationalize what is transpiring right in front of your eyes… there is a comfort with knowing she is no longer suffering and resting in peace. Leanne Jakubeit is survived by her son Dustin (Michelle) Nickel and daughter Ronni (Chris) Carlson, grandson Hawksley, mother Marie Scharstrom and Brother Donald (Tracey) Scharstrom as well as numerous cousins, in-laws and their families. We would be remise to not also mention her dog, Klara, who still sits on the front couch looking out the window waiting for her return. Leanne had a passion and zeal for life. She enjoyed gardening, walks, her dogs and her business of 30 years… "The Grooveyard". Many remember her as the cool mom, cool store owner and just a funky fun loving person. While extended family, close friends, and people she impacted didn't have a chance to say goodbye we are consoled by the many who have taken the time to send a quick note or post a comment as they reflect on some memories or send thoughts, prayers and condolences. She touched many people's lives with her smile, energy and big heart. She will be missed but never forgotten! As per Leanne's final wishes there will be a ceremony for immediate family only. However, we invite friends and family to take a moment and reflect on a memory of LeAnne or on how LeAnne impacted your life and enjoy time with those you love. In lieu of flowers, if you feel the need to do something, people can donate in her memory to the South Okanagan Medical Foundation at Penticton Regional Hospital. Condolences may be made to LeAnne's family through kvmemorial.com