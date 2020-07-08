Leo PONTES

PONTES, Leo: April 10, 1940 - July 3, 2020 Leo was born in Fenais da Luz, Sao Miguel, Acores, Portugal and passed away in Penticton, BC. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife, Trinka; his three sons, Daniel, Patrick and Carlo; as well as the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Juliana; sisters, Beatriz Cordeiro (daughter, Marta), Aurelia Pontes (children, Herman, William and Aurelia) and Armenia Hammit (children, Les, Nicole, Scott and Natalie); brothers, John (children, Grace, Diana) and Dionisio (children, Eryka, Melissa, Julian); dear friends, Maria Wiseman and Mario Vieira, Trinka's cousin, Art and Gloria Schievink; as well as many other friends, acquaintances and business associates. He was predeceased by his parents, Guilherme and Aldina Pontes, as well as two brothers-in-law, Herman Pontes and Allan Boyd. Leo came to Canada in 1962 with $5.00 in his pocket and accompanied by his brother, John. Leo and Trinka were married on December 27th, 1965 and were blessed with three boys. After living in Calgary for 19 years, Leo moved his family to Penticton where they became successful in the Hospitality Industry. One thing that can be said about Leo: "He did it his way." A Celebration of Leo's Life will take place at the family Homestead at 2050 Sutherland Road, Penticton on July 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Following the interment there will be a gathering of family and friends at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society at 135 Winnipeg Street, Penticton. For information, please phone Daniel at 250-460-0433 or email daniel@pontes.ca. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
