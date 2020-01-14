|
WADSWORTH, Leonard Earl: July 1, 1930 - December 26, 2019 The family of Leonard Earl "Len" are deeply saddened by his passing on December 26, 2019. A celebration of Len's life is planned for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at SPRINGFIELD FUNERAL HOME, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. Interment will follow at a later date at Queen's Park Cemetery in Calgary, Alberta. For more about Len's life or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 14, 2020