HAMM, Leonard (LEN) Raymond: December 1, 1945 - July 26, 2020 We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of Len Hamm at his home in Victoria on July 26, 2020. Len was born on Dec 1, 1945 in Vancouver to Ray and Freda Hamm and was the eldest of their three children. Len was raised in Delta and at the age of 14, got a job bagging groceries at a local grocery store. This marked the beginning of over 50 years in the grocery business. He met his future wife, Georgina (Brochu) Hamm, while assistant manager at SuperValu in Terrace. They married on Dec 14, 1968 and began their life together on the lower mainland, where their children were born. Adventure and opportunity took the family to Whitehorse for 7 years, followed by 9 years in Quesnel, where he and Gina owned the SuperValu Store. They then moved back to Whitehorse for 7 more years and finally to Westbank, where Len finished his career as Manager of Extra Foods. Len was responsible, conscientious and generous. One time, while at a 4-H auction, he couldn't help but notice a boy with tears streaming down his face as people were bidding on his cow. Len made sure he got the top bid on that cow, then gave her back to the boy. That was Len. Len was predeceased by his parents Freda (2009) and Ray (2012) and wife Gina (2014.) He is survived by his brother Allen (Dale) Hamm, sister Valorie (Rick) Johnson, daughter Yvette (Tory), son Ray (Tammy), grandsons Spencer (Yemima) , Brady, Rhys, extended family and friends. Over the years, Len was involved in organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed travelling and he and the family were especially fond of Hawaii. Aloha Len In accordance to Len's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. The family will host a get together for friends and family in Len's honour, in the Okanagan, at a future date.



