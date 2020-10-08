Leonard REEVE

REEVE, Leonard: July 1933 - October 2020 It is with great sadness that we advise of the passing of Leonard Walter Reeve on October 1, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Len will be sadly missed by his family and friends. As a young man, Len entered the tire business working for the Larson brothers at Penticton Retreading and Vulcanizing. In 1952, following 3 years of training, he completed his apprenticeship in tire reconditioning. In 1962, Len purchased his own tire shop on Winnipeg Street in Penticton and built Len Reeve Tire into a successful enterprise. The company name remained on the building on Winnipeg Street for many years (now occupied by the Black Antler restaurant), even after Len moved on to other interests. In 1971, at the suggestion of a friend, he transitioned from the tire business into real estate with a new job at Inland Realty. He purchased the company and Len Reeve Realty was born. His amicable personality lead him to a long and successful career in real estate. He was named the top realtor in the Okanagan for 7 consecutive years. Len enjoyed connecting to the community through clubs such as Kinsman, and Rotary where he served as president in 1991. Len is survived by his sister Jean Brant, his two sons Doug (Lynn) and Ted (Barb), his grandsons Brady, Curtis and Devon. He is predeceased by his son Jim who passed in 1990. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com