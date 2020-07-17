MCCALL, Leslie Anne: Leslie Anne McCall passed away suddenly at Kelowna General Hospital on June 29, 2020. She is survived by son Macklin (Megan), daughter Amy Bydal (Shawn), father Jack Morris and brother Greg (Maria). She was predeceased by her husband Clive in 2016. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cops for Kids. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 17, 2020.