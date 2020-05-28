SMITH, Leslie Duncan: October 1, 1934 - May 21, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leslie Duncan Smith on May 21, 2020 in Penticton, BC after a valiant battle with heart disease. Les was born in 1934 in Philipsburg, Quebec. He started his career in the Airforce as an Avionics and Radar Technician. After serving on the Dew Line he went on to have a successful career at Air Canada and Canadair. He retired in 1990 to become a grape grower in the Okanagan Valley. He was an active, loyal participant in the Philipsburg Legion, returning there many times to celebrate Remembrance Day with old friends and visit family. He is survived by his spouse of 31 years, Nancy Yildiz, and his first wife, Audrey Lotfus. He will long be remembered as a loving father to his two sons Desi and Michael (Carla), adoring grandfather to Stephanie and Liam, and devoted brother to Mary, Ann, Mike and Sharon. He will be missed dearly by all. A celebration of life is planned in Philipsburg when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.



